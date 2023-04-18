Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $52.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.98 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

