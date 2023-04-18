Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 42,579 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,093,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

RLAY stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock worth $922,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.