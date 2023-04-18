Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 221,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,559 shares in the company, valued at $395,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 36,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $271,215.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,428,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,336,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,233 shares of company stock worth $920,960. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Articles

