Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 34.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,701 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in WNS by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 149,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WNS by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.