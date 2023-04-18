Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 17,805 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $99.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,430 shares of company stock worth $1,714,975. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

