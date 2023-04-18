Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

