Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 25,997 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,997 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

