Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $71.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $161.37 or 0.00533506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,249.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00335869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00439106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,267,405 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

