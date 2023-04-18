Montis Financial LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montis Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

