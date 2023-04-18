Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Purchases 37,200 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$206,460.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Morguard Corporation purchased 29,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$164,280.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Morguard Corporation purchased 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 26,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,750.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 98,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$533,723.74.

On Thursday, March 9th, Morguard Corporation purchased 32,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,568.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Morguard Corporation acquired 362,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Morguard Corporation acquired 63,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.51 per share, with a total value of C$347,378.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Morguard Corporation acquired 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Morguard Corporation purchased 12,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$67,447.50.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morguard Corporation acquired 31,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$170,821.79.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,590. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.46. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

