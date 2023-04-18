M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $138.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.45.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

