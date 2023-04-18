Multichain (MULTI) Price Reaches $11.07 on Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Multichain has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $203.33 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00036547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

