MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.17. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 5,396 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

