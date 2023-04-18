National Bank Financial Boosts Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Price Target to C$16.00

Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
ORAAF stock remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.42.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Minerals (ORAAF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.