National Bank Financial Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$74.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. 2,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.36. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

