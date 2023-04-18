National Bank Financial Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Desjardins dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MGDPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 532,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,556. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.