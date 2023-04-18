National Bank Financial Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$72.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TECK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 4,050,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.