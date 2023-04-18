National Bank Financial Boosts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TORXF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 22,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

