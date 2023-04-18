National Bank Financial Increases Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aris Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of Aris Mining stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 21,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,710. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

