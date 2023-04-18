National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

