National Bank Financial Raises B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$7.25

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,536. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,826,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,737,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,307,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.