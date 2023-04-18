National Bank Financial Raises Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$25.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

