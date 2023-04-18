National Bankshares Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,144. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The stock has a market cap of C$56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

