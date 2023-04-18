National Bankshares Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$23.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.31.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 3.2 %

PSK traded down C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.08. The company had a trading volume of 576,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.08 and a 12-month high of C$23.55.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0582011 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.