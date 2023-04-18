National Bankshares Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$98.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$100.90.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

