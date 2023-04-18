National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of National HealthCare stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.55 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National HealthCare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 60.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Articles

