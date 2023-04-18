National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $49.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 201,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 191,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 231,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

