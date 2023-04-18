Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.39. Natura &Co shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 66,505 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

