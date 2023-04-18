Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.39. Natura &Co shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 66,505 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
