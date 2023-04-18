Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
