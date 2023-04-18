Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.