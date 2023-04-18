Navcoin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $5,481.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00152489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00071938 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037406 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003273 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,944,773 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

