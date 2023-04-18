NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.26 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00007714 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $128.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,858,275 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 889,858,275 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.29550067 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $116,104,681.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

