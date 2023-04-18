Needham & Company LLC Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $15.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

