New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

