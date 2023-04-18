NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,807 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $207,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

