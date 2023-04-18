NextEra Energy (NEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEE opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

