NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 810,284 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

