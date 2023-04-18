NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

NextSource Materials stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,815. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

