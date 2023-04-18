Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.16

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 2668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Nihon Kohden Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.14.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
