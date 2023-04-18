Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:NAVF opened at GBX 141.12 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £159.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,756.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.65. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 98.83 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.04 ($1.79).

Get Nippon Active Value Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.