NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) vs. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Financial Review

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of NORMA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NORMA Group and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORMA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 3 0 2.17

Profitability

NORMA Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.15%. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $666.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.88%. Given NORMA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NORMA Group is more favorable than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares NORMA Group and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NORMA Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NORMA Group and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $9.40 76.89

NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NORMA Group beats RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia, and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

