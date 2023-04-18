Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 151,592 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 107,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

