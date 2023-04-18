Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

NVO traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $170.24. The company had a trading volume of 853,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,573. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $385.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

