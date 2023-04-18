Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

