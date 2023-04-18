NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,772.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5,772.00 and last traded at $5,739.21, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,693.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,325.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,830.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $89.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

