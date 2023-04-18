NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,772.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5,772.00 and last traded at $5,739.21, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,693.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.
NVR Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,325.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,830.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.