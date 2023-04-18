O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,592 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.71. 882,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,463. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

