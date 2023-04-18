O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865,334 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 491,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

