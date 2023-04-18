O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $535,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 80,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,615. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

