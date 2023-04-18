O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $601,000 Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,040 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Joint worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth $563,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Joint by 63.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Joint by 222.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Joint by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

JYNT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

