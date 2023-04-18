O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738,416. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.