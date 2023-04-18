O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 25,840 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,840 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

SYY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. 173,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.